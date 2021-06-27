Ariana Grande marks 28th birthday with touching throwback snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ariana Grande marked her 28th birthday with an adorable throwback post on Instagram.
The Thank U, Next hit-maker took to the social media platform to share a cute baby photo of herself.
"hbd tiny, i am taking care of you !" she captioned the sweet snap .
Meanwhile, her famous friends took the opportunity to wish her on her day.
"Adorable & happy b day!!" her former Victorious costar Victoria Justice wrote.
"Happy birthday queen!!!!!!!!!!!!" Khloé Kardashian wrote.
