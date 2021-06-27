 
Sun Jun 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2021

Ariana Grande marks 28th birthday with touching throwback snap

Ariana Grande marks 28th birthday with touching throwback snap

Ariana Grande marked her 28th birthday with an adorable throwback post on Instagram.

The Thank U, Next hit-maker took to the social media platform to share a cute baby photo of herself.

"hbd tiny, i am taking care of you !" she captioned the sweet snap .

Meanwhile, her famous friends took the opportunity to wish her on her day.

"Adorable & happy b day!!" her former Victorious costar Victoria Justice wrote.

"Happy birthday queen!!!!!!!!!!!!" Khloé Kardashian wrote.

Take a look:



