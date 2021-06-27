Ariana Grande marks 28th birthday with touching throwback snap

Ariana Grande marked her 28th birthday with an adorable throwback post on Instagram.

The Thank U, Next hit-maker took to the social media platform to share a cute baby photo of herself.

"hbd tiny, i am taking care of you !" she captioned the sweet snap .

Meanwhile, her famous friends took the opportunity to wish her on her day.

"Adorable & happy b day!!" her former Victorious costar Victoria Justice wrote.

"Happy birthday queen!!!!!!!!!!!!" Khloé Kardashian wrote.

Take a look:







