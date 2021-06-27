Ankita Lokhande won’t be part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’

 
Sun Jun 27, 2021
Bollywood

June 27, 2021

Indian actress Ankita Lokhande will not be part of superstar Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss this year, she said on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita Lokhande said “It has come to my notice that certain sections of media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show.”

She continued, “The rumours of my participation are baseless.”

‘People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something I’m not even part of,” she concluded.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Sushant’s ex and last girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty had been approached for Bigg Boss 15.

