Tiger Shroff remembers Michael Jackson on 12th death anniversary

Indian star Tiger Shroff remembered the ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson on his 12th death anniversary and paid rich tribute to him.



Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi actor posted a throwback photo of Michael Jackson on his Story to pay tribute to the pop singer.

In the photo, Michael Jackson can be seen performing his signature dance on a stage.

He wrote in the caption “Rest in power chosen one” followed by a heart emoji.

Tiger is a die-hard fan of legendary singer and dancer Michael Jackson, who died at the age of 50 at his residence in Los Angeles on June 25, 2009.