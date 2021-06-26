Coronavirus in Pakistan: Positivity rate under 2% for second time in a week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded a COVID-19 positivity rate below 2% for the second time in a week Saturday morning.



The positivity rate currently stands at 1.99%, according to latest statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center. Four days ago, the positivity rate was 1.69%.

The NCOC stats showed that 36 people lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours and 935 new COVID-19 infections were detected.

At least 46,842 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours.



The total number of deaths from coronavirus now stands at 22,188 and the total number of cases has reached 953,842, while 898,944 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases stand at 32,710



A day earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had, however, warned of a fourth COVID-19 wave in Pakistan in July, urging the nation to follow SOPs to stay safe during the pandemic.