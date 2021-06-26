Marilyn Manson agrees to turn himself in over assault charges

Marilyn Manson is facing two misdemeanor counts for allegedly assaulting a videographer

Disgraced singer Marilyn Manson will surrender to the police in Los Angeles after facing assault charges.

The Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee revealed that the 52-year-old Sweet Dreams singer will report to the Los Angeles Police Department after an agreement was made between his attorney and the New Hampshire officials. It remains unclear when exactly that would happen.

Manson is facing two misdemeanor counts for allegedly assaulting a videographer who was hired to record his concert, in Gilford, New Hampshire.

The alleged was said to have been assaulted in the stage pit area.

Bean Burpree further revealed that the charges carry a possible prison sentence of less than a year, along with a fine of $2,000.