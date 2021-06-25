Britney Spears is dependent on boyfriend Sam Asghari: 'has been her rock for years'

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has been her sole source of support all these years.

A source close to the couple has reflected on the bond the duo shares together. The insider also touched on how Asghari makes sure Spears is given everything she requires.

"Sam has been her rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source says about Spears' boyfriend, 27. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

Speaking to PEOPLE in an interview with February, Asghari also referred to Spears as his 'better half.'

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he said.