Akshay Kumar shares first look of 'Filhaal 2-Mohabbat'

Indian actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday left his fans excited when he shared the first look of his upcoming music video titled "Filhaal 2- Mohabbat".

The actor took to Instagram to share the poster of the video and announced that the teaser would arrive on June 30th.

"And the pain continues… If Filhall touched your heart. Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul ," Akshay Kumar wrote.



Akshay has teamed up with Nurpur Sanon for the latest music video.



