Emma Corrin witnessed Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding

Thu Jun 24, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 24, 2021

Thu, Jun 24, 2021
Emma Corrin witnessed Prince William, Kate Middletons wedding

Emma Corrin shared the time she attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding as an onlooker.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actress, who plays Princess Diana in hit Netflix show The Crown, admitted to being hit with “royal wedding fever” when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were set to tie the knot.

Naturally, she and a friend decided to attend the spectacle along with thousands of other fans.

"I was 15 and I was with my friend Katherine and we got very very swept up in the royal wedding fever," she said.

"I think probably cause we were incredibly bored and incredibly single. And so we decided to go."

