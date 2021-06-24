Kareena Kapoor confessed she ‘doesn’t like’ Salman Khan: ‘He’s a bad actor’

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor's straightforward personality is something that the actor is known for.

In an old interview, the 3 Idiots star had criticized the acting abilities of megastar Salman Khan.

According to FilmiBeat, Kapoor had said: "I'm not at all a Salman fan. I don't like him, he's a very bad actor. I tell him that he hams all the time."

Meanwhile, for Shah Rukh Khan, Kapoor was all praises as she said he makes every girl fall for him.

"I'm totally in love with him. Don't even ask me about him because if I start I won't stop talking about him for hours. Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh are the only two actors I admire,” she said.

"There is something about Shahrukh that is amazing. He has that very boy next door appeal which makes every girl want to take him home to her parents. His performances touch me,” she added.