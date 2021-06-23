Stephen Amell confirms he was asked to leave flight after arguing with wife

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Stephen Amell confirmed that he was removed from a flight following an argument with his wife Cassandra Jean Amell.
Taking to Twitter, the Arrow star shared his side of the story.
"My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed," he wrote.
Stephen wrote in a second tweet, "I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle."
Meanwhile, his wife has yet to address the situation.
Take a look: