What Prince Philip thought of Meghan and Harry's Oprah chat right before death

Philip died less than a month after the Sussexes gave their explosive interview to Oprah

Prince Philip was worried about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey, right before he passed away.



The Duke of Edinburgh's friend and biographer Gyles Brandreth said Philip thought Meghan and Harry Oprah interview was “madness” and he was concerned about their “preoccupation” with their own problems, according to historian Robert Lacey.

“What did worry him, said Brandreth, was ‘the couple’s preoccupation with their own problems’,” Lacey told the Times.

He continued that Brandreth was told by someone close to Philip that he thought the Oprah interview was “madness” and “no good would come of it”.

Meghan said she was denied seeking help when she felt suicidal and that a royal made concerning remarks about Archie's skin colour.