Vin Diesel breaks silence on row with Dwayne Johnson while filming Fast & Furious

Vin Diesel has broken his silence on his dispute with Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne The Rock Johnson, saying he had to use "a lot of tough love" with him to get his performance.



The dashing actor revealed: "It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be."

He told Men's Health: "As a producer to say, 'Okay, we're going to take Dwayne Johnson, who's associated with wrestling, and we're going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don't know' – Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks.

"That's something that I'm proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love.

"Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

Johnson and Diesel haven't been shy about the fact they clashed on set and the wrester-turned-actor went on to confirm that the two didn't film any scenes together on Fast & Furious 8 at all.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson reportedly slammed some of his co-stars as "chicken shit" in his Instagram post, which was assumed to be aimed at Vin Diesel.