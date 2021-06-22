 
Tue Jun 22, 2021
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu get vaccinated against Covid-19

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu get vaccinated against Covid-19

Bollywood celebrity couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan got vaccinated against Covid-19 and informed their fans about it on Instagram.

Soha took to Instagram and posted a video of her taking the vaccine.

She shared the video with caption “Got the jab! #covid_19 #vaccine How about you? Video credit and vaccine partner @kunalkemmu!”.

Earlier, Kunal also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted his photo getting vaccinated.

He said “Vaccinated & ready to get back on set. #vaccinationdone #staysafe.”


