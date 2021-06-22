Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu get vaccinated against Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood celebrity couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan got vaccinated against Covid-19 and informed their fans about it on Instagram.
Soha took to Instagram and posted a video of her taking the vaccine.
She shared the video with caption “Got the jab! #covid_19 #vaccine How about you? Video credit and vaccine partner @kunalkemmu!”.
Earlier, Kunal also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted his photo getting vaccinated.
He said “Vaccinated & ready to get back on set. #vaccinationdone #staysafe.”