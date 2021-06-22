‘Star Trek’ star Joanne Linville dies at 93

Joanne Linville was best known for her role on Star Trek and The Twilight Zone

Hollywood star Joanne Linville died on Sunday at the age of 93.

Her agent confirmed the news of her demise and said that the Star Trek star breathed her last on Sunday, June 20, in Los Angeles.

“Linville lived a full life. One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her,” read the statement.

The actor was best known for her role on Star Trek and The Twilight Zone, amongst the over 100 film and TV show appearances she made through the course of her lifetime.

Linville's other credits include, The Guiding Light, Charlie’s Angels, Barnaby Jones, Dynasty, Kojak, Bonanza, One Step Beyond and Hawaii Five-O.