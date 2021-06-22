Shahid Kapoor on how he feels about making digital debut with ‘The Family Man’

While speaking about his digital debut with the series, The Family Man, Shahid Kapoor detailed his nervousness

B-Town star Shahid Kapoor is buckling up to take the OTT world by storm after making it big on the silver screens.

Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, many stars had to make the rough move from theatres to OTT, including the Jab We Met star.

While speaking about his digital debut with the series, The Family Man, Kapoor detailed his nervousness.

"I'm very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform," he said in an Instagram Live session.

"You can't just be okay if people like you for a couple of hours. They need to be interested in your character, connect with you and you need to hold their attention for 9-10 episodes. I don't think I'm experienced in that space. So it would be interesting to see how people react to me on that platform," he continued.

"Most of the time when I've finished my movies, whether it was Haider or Kabir Singh, I always used to hope I've been able to bring out every aspect of this character. When you have more time, it allows you to share more of him with the audience,” he continued.

"It'll be interesting to see how they respond to that, whether they like me in that space, whether I'll be able to do something different as opposed to what I do in a movie,” he added.