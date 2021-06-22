Will ‘The Simpsons’ ever come to an end?

'Cartoons go forever,' said Mike Reiss who has been a producer and writer for The Simpsons since a long time

The globally-acclaimed animated series, The Simpsons has been reigning over small screens since as long as we can remember.



It looks like the Fox classic might have no end to it in sight either as it often makes headlines over its eerie predictions of future events that end up happening.

The show's writer and producer, Mike Reiss spoke to Metro about whether or not the series will ever draw its curtains.

“It’s sort of built like the kind of show that runs forever. The Simpsons, is just about the world, about humanity and what’s going on in the world and what we do as humans, and for us to give up on the show is to say we’ve explored everything human beings can do and anything that can ever happen in the world,” he told the outlet.

“It’s the same with Saturday Night Live or The Daily Show, anything that’s covering current events should keep going because why should it stop? The show could run forever…and even if The Simpsons gets canceled, five years later it’ll get rebooted, or spin-offs,” he shared.

“Certainly, there would be another movie. We haven’t even had a chance to go and come back again,” he added.

“When people ask ‘why has The Simpsons run so long?’ like we have some magic formula, if The Simpsons wasn’t on air the longest-running show would be South Park, if it wasn’t South Park it would be Family Guy,” Reiss said.

“Cartoons go forever. The only reason a hit show goes off the air is because the cast gets tired. That is not an issue on cartoons,” he added.