Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, eliminator 1

ABU DHABI: Peshawar Zalmi will take on defending champions Karachi Kings in the first Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition today at UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.



The winner of this match will play the loser of the Qualifier, Islamabad United, on June 22.



The Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi have produced some thrilling cricket to ensure a play-off berth, despite some hiccups on the way.

Defending champions Kings had to fight hard to resurrect their campaign after losing the first three matches of the Abu Dhabi leg, which left them on the verge of elimination.



Head-to-head, the Peshawar Zalmi has won nine matches while Karachi Kings emerged victories five times.



The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 11pm.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

