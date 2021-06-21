PM Imran Khan speaks on rising cases of sexual violence again

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan commented once again on the rising cases of sexual violence in Pakistan, saying that if a woman wears less clothes, it will have an impact on men.



The prime minister spoke over an array of issues during the interview, which was released Monday, ranging from military bases; the Afghan peace process, and Pakistan's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the prime minister's remarks on temptation and women's dressing went viral on social media.

Referring to the prime minister's earlier remarks on vulgarity that triggered a backlash on social media, Swan asked:

"On increasing vulgarity, you said it will have consequences, and you were accused of rape victim-blaming. How do you respond to that?"

In response, the prime minister defended the criticism against himself, saying "it is such nonsense".

"I never said veils-- this was never said. I said the concept of pardah is [to] avoid temptation in society. We don't have discos here, we don't have nightclubs," he said.

"So this is a completely different society, a way of life here. So, if you raise temptation in the society to the point, and all these young guys have nowhere to go, it has consequences on the society," he added.

"Do you think what women wear--that, that's part of any temptation?" asked Swan.

"If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on men," responded PM Imran Khan. "Unless they're robots. I mean, it's common sense."

"Yes, but will it really provoke acts of sexual violence?" asked Swan.

"It depends which society you live in," answered PM Imran Khan. "If in a society, people haven't seen that sort of a thing, it will have an impact on them," he added.