Kendall Jenner shares details of her relationship with Devin Booker for the first time

Kendall Jenner said that she decided to keep her relationship with Devin Booker away from the spotlight

Fashion icon Kendall Jenner is speaking publicly for the first time about her romance with NBA star Devin Booker.

The reality TV star confirmed for the first time that she was indeed in a relationship with Booker, during the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"No, I don't actually only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research. I'm not ashamed that I have a type, and I'm also a genuine basketball fan,” she said on the show.

"He's my boyfriend,” said Jenner while smirking as she officially confirmed her romance with the athlete.

Jenner further said that she decided to keep her relationship with Booker away from the spotlight of KUWTK on purpose.

"I feel like it's always worked better for me that way. No offense to my older sisters at all, but i think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly. It was personal preference from a really young age," said Jenner.

"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest...I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know,” she added.