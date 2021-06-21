Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to shed ‘Ginge, Whinge’ reputation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly desperate to shed their negative reputation as ‘Ginge and Whinge’.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

During his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “Prince Harry is getting a reputation amongst some people for being a bit of a whinger. It is not for nothing, rather unkindly, that some people have dubbed them Ginge and Whinge.”

“This is something that they will want to think about when forming their new reputation internationality. I am sure they are thinking about it.”

“So perhaps these conversations should take place behind closed doors, in private, between family members. Perhaps they already are and the two sides would do well to keep that undercover and to try and make peace amongst themselves without involving the world's press.”