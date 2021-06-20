 
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Arjun Kapoor weighs in on possibility of him working with Malaika Arora

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
'Never say never in life,' said Arjun Kapoor about working with Malaika Arora

B-Town hunk Arjun Kapoor is open to the possibility of him weaving magic on screens with his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

During a recent interview with India.com, the actor was asked about his plans of working with his ladylove.

"Never say never in life. I haven’t really dwelled on it. I don’t think that’s something that has crossed my mind but in life, never ever say never,” he shared.

Earlier, during a chat with Film Companion, he spoke about Malaika and her past, saying: "I don't try and be overly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

