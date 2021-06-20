Arjun Kapoor weighs in on possibility of him working with Malaika Arora

'Never say never in life,' said Arjun Kapoor about working with Malaika Arora

B-Town hunk Arjun Kapoor is open to the possibility of him weaving magic on screens with his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

During a recent interview with India.com, the actor was asked about his plans of working with his ladylove.

"Never say never in life. I haven’t really dwelled on it. I don’t think that’s something that has crossed my mind but in life, never ever say never,” he shared.

Earlier, during a chat with Film Companion, he spoke about Malaika and her past, saying: "I don't try and be overly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."