After scaling Mt Everest, American mountaineer pays tribute to Sadpara

Pakistani mountain climber Ali Sadpara may be gone but he is certainly not forgotten.

American mountaineer Collin O' Brady recently scaled Mt Everest and after doing so, paid tribute to the Pakistani icon.

In a picture that is doing the rounds on social media, Brady can be seen in the picture, smiling as he holds up flags of a few countries.

He can also be seen waving Pakistan's flag, a tribute to the iconic Sadpara.

"American adventurer Collin O’ Brady pays tribute to his fellow adventurers who passed away on K2 this year. At the peak of Mount Everest, he raised flags for his friends who did not survive climbing the deadly K2. Among his friends was Muhammad #AliSadpara from Pakistan," tweeted the US Embassy Islamabad.

Sadpara declared dead by family

Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr had departed for their journey to scale the K2 mountain on February 3 after Sadpara's birthday, asking fans and admirers to "keep us in your prayers".

They had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5 , hoping to accomplish the herculean feat by afternoon.

Despite a thorough search by the Pakistan Army for the mounaineer and his companions, the expedition was not found and hence, Sadparas family declared him dead.

"I will keep my father's mission alive and fulfil his dream," his son, Sajid Sadpara, had said.