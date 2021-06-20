 
Sat Jun 19, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Two TTP terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation carried out by the security forces in Spinwam, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

The Pakistan Army's media wing said that the two terrorists were eliminated following an "intense exchange of fire".

The terrorists belonged to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit, said  ISPR.

"Killed terrorists were active members of TTP in Spinwam, North Waziristan and involved in terrorist activities against security forces," the statement said.

During the operation, a soldier, Naik Nazakat Khan, embraced martyrdom, said ISPR.

The 32-year-old soldier was a resident of Attock.

