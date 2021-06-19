Gwyneth Paltrow reveals all her movies her kids have seen: ‘It’s weird’

Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently sat down for a chat and got candid about every movie of hers her children have seen.

The star got candid over it all during Thursday’s episode of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin and was quoted saying, “My kids have never seen me in a movie.”

“I mean, I think my son has seen me in the ‘Iron Man’ things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie. [Apple] says she like me here, like how she knows [me]," the actress explained. "And it's weird if I'm on screen."