Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Atif Bokhari on Saturday resigned from his post citing personal reasons.

Bokhari, before taking charge as BOI chairman, was a career banker with 32 years of experience in domestic and international banking.

The resignation has made Bokhari the third person to leave the chairman’s post in the PTI government's tenure.

Officials say that former chairmen Zubair Gilani and Haroon Sharif are now in the running to take over from Bokhari.

Sharif was appointed as Chairman Board of Investment in September 2018, while Gilani was given the charge in June 2019.



What is BOI?



BOI has been set up for the promotion of investment in all sectors of the economy, facilitation of local and foreign investors for speedy materialisation of their projects, enhancement of Pakistan's international competitiveness, and contribution to economic and social development.

The board assists companies and investors who are investing or intend to invest in Pakistan as well as facilitates the implementation and operation of their projects.



It acts as a focal point of contact for existing and prospective investors, both domestic and foreign, to provide them with all necessary information and assistance in coordination with government departments at the federal and provincial level.