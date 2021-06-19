Akshay Kumar pays rich tribute to Milkha Singh

Indian actor Akshay Kumar mourned the death of Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday at the age of 91 after contracting Covid-19.



The Sooryavanshi actor took to Twitter and wrote “Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji.”

Akshay further said “The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!”

He also prayed for the departed soul of Milkha Singh, who was dubbed as ‘Flying Sikh’.

“May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh,” Akshay further said.