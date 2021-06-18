Jennifer Hudson releases ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’

Jennifer Hudson has finally released her official audio track for the brand new music video Jennifer Hudson Here I Am (Singing My Way Home).

Shortly before the release, Hudson released a statement regarding the new track and was quoted saying, “Music is such a living and breathing character in this film, as it was in Ms. Franklin’s life.”

“The process of creating this song was like constructing the greatest tribute I could possibly offer to her spirit. It was the final exhale of this extraordinary project and one that I let out with complete fulfillment.”

“Being able to do so with Carole and Jamie was an incredible privilege… Our goal was to show that music was always the anchor for Ms. Franklin, in all that she did, and I hope this song illustrates the strength of her voice – both literally and figuratively – which always brought her home.”