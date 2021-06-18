Alex Rodriguez knows romance with Jennifer Lopez is over for good

Earlier, a separate source said Alex Rodriguez believes he and Jennifer Lopez will come back together

Alex Rodriguez has come to terms with the fact that her romance with Jennifer Lopez cannot rekindle.



The baseball player knows that Lopez has moved on with former lover Ben Affleck.

As per an insider cited by Entertainment Tonight, “When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and JLo would get back together. He's come to terms with the fact that it's over now.”

That source added that Rodriguez is “very aware of all of the attention” Bennifer's romance has garnered.

But he is “trying to focus on himself and what's in store for his future,” Entertainment Tonight wrote.

Earlier, a separate source said A-Rod believes he and Lopez will come back together.

“He is respecting her wishes right now, but has high hopes they will get back together,” the insider revealed.