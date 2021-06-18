Ajay Devgn marks 22 years of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’

Indian actor Ajay Devgn marked 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, that also features Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.



Ajay took to Twitter and shared unseen behind-the-scene adorable photos from the film to celebrate 22 years of the film.

He wrote “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.”

“Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled,” he further said.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was released on June 18, 1999.