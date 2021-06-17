 
Jennifer Lopez broke down 'crushed' after breakup from Ben Affleck: report

Jennifer Lopez broke down 'crushed' after breakup from Ben Affleck: report

Sources recently got candid about the nature of Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Ben Affleck.

The news has been brought forward by a source close to Page Six who believes, “Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away.”

The insider also went on to say, “She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.”

