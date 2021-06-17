Swara Bhaskar addresses Kangana Ranaut’s continuous attacks

Indian actor Swara Bhaskar has broken her silence on how she feels about Kangana Ranaut’s continuous attacks directed at her.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, the Veere Di Wedding actor recalled how the Queen star had called her a “B-grade actor” last year, and how she was unperturbed by the attack.

"I was lucky that when anybody raised that kind of comment about my work, there were so many people to defend me. I didn't have to say anything myself,” said Swara.

"I think I also understand where some of these vicious comments come from - an agenda. They are not actually commenting on my work, they are not even commenting on my performance. I would accept a fair criticism of my performance,” she shared.

"I think all of that stuff says more about that person than it does about me. When people talk like that... If you are making a fair and valid critique, I would really still accept it. But what is there to feel bad about someone who is just showing you their lowest self? Why should I feel bad? They should feel bad,” she added.