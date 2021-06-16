 
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 16, 2021

Kelly Clarkson drops ‘Breathe Me’ cover for Kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson drops ‘Breathe Me’ cover for Kellyoke 

Lyricist and singer Kelly Clarkson recently performed a mellifluous cover for this week’s Kellyoke.

The song cover in question was from Sia’s Breath Me and was performed during the Kellyoke segment of the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly’s cover of Breathe Me encompassed a unique emotional and nostalgic mix of feelings.

Check it out below:


