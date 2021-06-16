Kelly Clarkson drops ‘Breathe Me’ cover for Kellyoke 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lyricist and singer Kelly Clarkson recently performed a mellifluous cover for this week’s Kellyoke.
The song cover in question was from Sia’s Breath Me and was performed during the Kellyoke segment of the Kelly Clarkson Show.
Kelly’s cover of Breathe Me encompassed a unique emotional and nostalgic mix of feelings.