Reese Witherspoon breaks into tears as opens up on her relationship with kids

Reese Witherspoon nearly broke into tears as she opened up on her relationship with her three children in an interview with actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

In the new issue of Interview magazine, the charming showbiz personality told Ross: 'I never expected the kind of relationship I have with them.'

The Oscar-winning actress- who has three children daughter Ava, 21, and sons Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, eight - said: 'My gosh, I’ve been crying a lot this week. I’ll have memories of my kids when they were little, or I’ll remember my favorite English teacher from high school, and I’ll just burst into tears.'

The Morning Show star revealed: 'That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children.'

She went on to say: 'I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now.'

Reese Witherspoon got emotional when she talked about how close she is with her three children.