Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen explain why they remain under wraps in Hollywood

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been absent from the Hollywood scene for a while and explained why they prefer it that way.

In an interview with i-D, the duo spoke about how they are living their lives as “discreet people” as they run luxury fashion label The Row.

"That's how we were raised," Mary-Kate said.

Sharing why the sisters remained largely absent from mainstream media, Ashley said that they did not want their clothing label to be associated with them.

"We didn't want to be in front of it, we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us. It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don't have to?"

Despite the sisters being well-known, they insisted that they wanted to “make something of ourselves” from their fashion house from behind the scenes.

"We had just moved to New York. We were 18 years old and I think what we did know was that we wanted to take that time to take a break from what we were previously doing and to explore things that interested us, and explore what life has to offer..." she said, before Mary-Kate finished her sentence, saying, "Creatively."