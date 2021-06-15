Young Pakistani author publishes poetry book called ‘Dear Letters’

The book revolves around the theme of unrequited love and mental health.

A young Pakistani author named Eesha Iftikhar Qazi recently unveiled her brand new book titled Dear Letters and actors have already started buzzing.

For those unaware, the book revolves around the theme of unrequited love and mental health. It is largely inspired by the American poet Sylvia Plath and includes 50 poems, as well as a few letters.

The budding author poet made her dream possible at the tender age of 21 and even recruited designer Areeshah Qureshi for the cover.

Since its launch, the book has been praised by a number of Pakistani A-listers, one of whom, former information minister and writer Javed Jabbar, sent best wishes and even urged the writer to “never stop reading and writing” especially since young artists are no longer getting the platform to produce literature in Pakistan as they once were.

Even Meesha Shafi jumped aboard and shared the link for the book’s pre-order on Instagram Stories and asked the fans to buy the book of a “Young Pakistani poet.”

The launch of the book took place on 13th June 2021. Due to covid lockdown, the launch took place on a small scale.

During the launch, Eesha recited two of her poems called Hinterland and The Forbidden Fruit. There was also a performance by an aspiring songstress Sameen Isphaney.

The book is published through a publishing house Dastaan.





