Mon Jun 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

Evanna Lynch touches on ‘intimidating’ encounters with ‘Harry Potter’ stars

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 14, 2021
Evanna Lynch touches on ‘intimidating’ encounters with ‘Harry Potter’ stars

Harry Potter actor Evanna Lynch recently got candid about her feelings of ‘intimidation’ when dealing with Harry Potter co-stars during her time on the set.

The actor who played Luna Lovegood was quoted telling Us Weekly, “Emma was always so nice to me and made an effort to get to know me and make me feel at home, which was a huge deal coming from her.”

She also added, “And because I was such a big 'Harry Potter' fan, I was very nervous around those three and intimidated by them."

"And I used to be in the car on the way to set, kind of rehearsing conversations I’d have with them. And obviously, the conversations never worked out like that. I was so nervous. So, I just remember her being really kind and making a lot of effort to make me feel at home."

