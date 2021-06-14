Meghan Trainor weighs in on her ‘newfound strength’ after motherhood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lyricist and singer Meghan Trainor recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the inner strength she after after embracing motherhood.
According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet the singer was quoted saying, “I'm a [expletive]. I didn't know how strong I was. A lot of people are like, 'Wow, you're so tough and strong.' And I'm always in my head [thinking], 'No, I'm so weak.”
“And I also feel like 16 and pregnant - I feel so young in my head. But because of going to the doctor appointments by myself, I had to really become an adult and I'm very impressed with myself.”
“My discipline has been amazing. So I'm super-proud, and I know now that I can achieve anything. I'm like, if I can get through that C-section, man, I can do anything.”