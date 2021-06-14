Meghan Trainor weighs in on her ‘newfound strength’ after motherhood

Lyricist and singer Meghan Trainor recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the inner strength she after after embracing motherhood.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet the singer was quoted saying, “I'm a [expletive]. I didn't know how strong I was. A lot of people are like, 'Wow, you're so tough and strong.' And I'm always in my head [thinking], 'No, I'm so weak.”

“And I also feel like 16 and pregnant - I feel so young in my head. But because of going to the doctor appointments by myself, I had to really become an adult and I'm very impressed with myself.”

“My discipline has been amazing. So I'm super-proud, and I know now that I can achieve anything. I'm like, if I can get through that C-section, man, I can do anything.”