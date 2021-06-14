 
Mon Jun 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 14, 2021
Ed Sheeran’s high school paly footage up or auction: report

Footage from Ed Sheeran’s old high school play has gone up for auction and the bids are already rising through the roof.

According to Omega Auctions’s Paul Fairweather the performance DVD is said to sell on the 29th.

Per TMZ, “Over the last year or so we've seen an exponential increase in interest for memorabilia and collectables relating to contemporary artists, especially Ed Sheeran.”

“We sold a rare early CD title for £50,000 in September of last year and since then the enquiries and consignments have been non-stop. The footage is a great watch and we think it definitely gives a hint as to Ed's star potential.”

