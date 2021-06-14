Bhumi Pednekar pays heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar paid a heartfelt tribute to her Sonchiriya co-star late Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary on Monday.



Taking to Instagram, Bhumi posted numerous BTS photos from the film Sonchiriya to pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant.

The actress said “Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before.”

She continued “I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR.”



Sonchiriya, released in February 2019, featured Sushant, Bhumi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.