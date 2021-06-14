Businesses to now only stay closed Sundays, announces Sindh government

KARACHI: The Sindh government says the province-wide closure of business for two days a week (Friday and Sunday) is being lifted.



Business activity will now only stay closed on Sundays.

A meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday.

On this occasion, the CM took notice of the news of issuance of certificates at the Expo Center to people who are not vaccinated and directed the authorities concerned to take stern action.

Shah said that he will not tolerate corruption or incompetence.



He also gave instructions for the coronavirus vaccine to be made mandatory for getting a drivers license.

The CM said classes from sixth to eighth grade will be opened with 50% attendance and primary classes will be opened from June 21 after the coronavirus situation improves.