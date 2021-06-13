Jason Momoa sheds light on dream to star next to Dwayne Johnson

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa recently got candid about his dream to shoot a film alongside famed actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The actor made the admission during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was quoted saying, “We tried to get together and make a movie together but it’s just he’s way busier than I am and I’m pretty busy right now so, one of these days!”

Momoa even made a candid quip regarding the favor Johnson owes him and admitted, “We will! And it’s really cool because now he’s kind of in my pocket so I can call him up and be like, ‘Yo!’ and I got him.”