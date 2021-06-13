Tiger Shroff’s mom wishes Disha Patani on her birthday

Bollywood actress Disha Patani received a loving birthday wish from boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff as she turned 29 on Sunday.



Taking to Instagram, Ayesha posted sweet photos of Disha, the rumoured girlfriend of her son Tiger, to wish her.

In the first picture, Disha can be seen petting calves and in the second photo, she is posing with Ayesha for a snap in a restaurant.

Tiger Shroff’s mom wrote in the caption “Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! @dishapatani.”

Commenting on the post, Disha said “Awwww love you so much aunty. you’re the best” followed by heart emoticons.

