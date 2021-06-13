Kite string claims life of a three-year-old boy in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A glass-coated kite string claimed another life, this time of a three-year-old boy, in Lahore's Masti Gate area on Sunday morning.
According to a report by Geo News, the child, identified as Khizar, was riding on a motorbike along with his father, Owais, and other siblings at 1:30 am on Sunday morning.
Khizar was seated at the front of the motorbike when the string came in the way and slit his throat.
According to a first information report (FIR) registered in this regard, the child was taken to Lahore's Mayo Hospital for treatment but could not survive due to an excessive loss of blood.
A case has been registered against the unknown culprit who was flying the kite under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Act.
Kite flyers use glass-coated strings to bring down competitors' kites — a practice that injures and kills many people each year.