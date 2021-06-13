Kite string claims life of a three-year-old boy in Lahore

Photo: File

LAHORE: A glass-coated kite string claimed another life, this time of a three-year-old boy, in Lahore's Masti Gate area on Sunday morning.

According to a report by Geo News, the child, identified as Khizar, was riding on a motorbike along with his father, Owais, and other siblings at 1:30 am on Sunday morning.

Khizar was seated at the front of the motorbike when the string came in the way and slit his throat.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered in this regard, the child was taken to Lahore's Mayo Hospital for treatment but could not survive due to an excessive loss of blood.

A case has been registered against the unknown culprit who was flying the kite under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Act.

Kite flyers use glass-coated strings to bring down competitors' kites — a practice that injures and kills many people each year.