Sat Jun 12, 2021
Web Desk
June 12, 2021

Dave Bautista introduces his role in 'See' starring Jason Momoa

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 12, 2021

Dave Bautista on Friday revealed that  he would play the brother of Jason Momoa's character in "See", an  American science fiction drama series produced for Apple TV+.

The actor shared a picture of his character on Instagram  and wrote that he was honored to have become  part of the TV series  stars Jason and Alfre Woodard in leading roles.

"Always stretching myself as a performer but this was a special experience for more reasons than I can put into words," he wrote while sharing a picture of his character from "See".

"Love and cherish my #SEE family and I’m excited for everyone to watch the continuing saga of #BabaVoss in a new world without sight .

The second season of the series would be streamed on August 27 2021.

