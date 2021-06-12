Dave Bautista introduces his role in 'See' starring Jason Momoa

Dave Bautista on Friday revealed that he would play the brother of Jason Momoa's character in "See", an American science fiction drama series produced for Apple TV+.

The actor shared a picture of his character on Instagram and wrote that he was honored to have become part of the TV series stars Jason and Alfre Woodard in leading roles.

"Always stretching myself as a performer but this was a special experience for more reasons than I can put into words," he wrote while sharing a picture of his character from "See".



"Love and cherish my #SEE family and I’m excited for everyone to watch the continuing saga of #BabaVoss in a new world without sight .

The second season of the series would be streamed on August 27 2021.