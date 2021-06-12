 
Sat Jun 12, 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘way beyond redemption’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘way beyond redemption’: report

Experts recently got candid about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of possible ‘redemption’ within the UK.

The claim was brought forward by Lee Cohen and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “Well, I'm not sure, I would suspect in Britain in many quarters they are beyond redemption.”

“And many among the more sensible American audiences feel that way too. They've abandoned the country that welcomed them warmly and burnt all of the bridges of goodwill that were extended to them."

He also got candid about the reaction Meghan was met with in the UK and added, “At the beginning, there was genuine enthusiasm about the new duchess. She was really this sort of fresh prospect and many felt she could modernise the monarchy in a positive way.”

“Sadly, all these things went in a different direction because either she didn't understand the role or she was unwilling to accept some of the conditions of the role.”

