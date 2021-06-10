Sindh: Exams for matric to begin from July 5, intermediate July 25

Photo: File.

The Sindh Education Department Thursday released the schedule for matric and intermediate second-year exams, a notification in this regard confirmed.

Per the notification, the exams for matric will commence from July 5, while the exams for the intermediate second year will begin from July 25.

Examinations will only be held for the elective subjects, while practical exams will not be conducted.

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani said that the exam will be based on a 60 % condensed syllabus, while the duration of the exams will be two hours.



The minister said that the exam paper will be based on 50% MCQs, 30% short questions, and 20% long questions.

On Thursday morning, the provincial education minister had said that all issues, including examinations in educational institutions in the Sindh province, the commencement of the teaching process from classes I to VIII, were being considered.

In this regard, the steering committee of the education department, which includes all the stakeholders, will meet soon and a final decision will be made in consultation with them.

