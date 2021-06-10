LAHORE: Senior PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan and PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel indulged in a verbal duel during a TV show on Wednesday, a video of which has gone viral on social media.



The two can be seen screaming at each other and hurling accusations of corruption, PML-N MPA Azma Bukhari seemed to keep out of it.

As the video went viral on social media about the incident, there’s no comment ye from the PPP leader about his side of the story.

Speaking about the incident, the Punjab chief minister's aide alleged that Mandokhel used foul language against her later father and her, which angered her.

Dr Firdous Awan said that a part of the video clip was being shared on social media, adding that it was telling just one side of the story. She asked the TV channel to release the full video of the incident.

"During the talk show, PPP's Qadir Mandokhel threatened me. He insulted my late father and me by using abusive language. I had to take an extreme step in my defence," Awan tweeted along with a video statement.

Dr Firdous Awan said after holding consultations, she will take legal action against Mandokhel.