Amitabh Bachchan voices concerns over covid-19 crisis: ‘Don’t be lax’

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recently took to social media and issued a note urging fans to adhere to covid-19 safety protocols.

The actor issued the warning over on Twitter and his statement read, “Even though conditions on CoviD, in some locations may be seeing a decline .. PLEASE DO NOT be lax .. keep the protocol .. Wash hands, wear masks, keep the distance, control travel to the very essentials, and follow the time limits .. and get VACCINATED” (sic)

