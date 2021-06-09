Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, match no 15

— PCB/File

KARACHI: The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin today, with Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United going head-to-head in the 15th match of the tournament.

The Lahore Qalandars’ management is hopeful of their team putting up an impressive show when they take on two-time PSL champions Islamabad United tonight at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, said Qalandars' CEO Atif Rana.

Meanwhile, United's captain Shadab Khan said: “We will try our best. Results are not in our control so we aren’t worried about it. Efforts are in our hands and we’ll leave no stone unturned."

Currently, the United are at the third position on the points table, with 6 points, while Qalandars are just below them, at the fourth position with the same points.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 9pm.



Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.