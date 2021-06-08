Ghotki train crash death toll surges to 62, track restored after a day

The death toll from the Ghotki train crash surged to 62 on Tuesday as rescue operations came to a halt and the track was restored after 27 hours.



Over 50 were killed and more than 100 were injured when two trains collided near Ghotki in the wee hours on Monday.

The Millat Express had derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterwards, railways officials had confirmed, saying that the collision took place between the Raiti and Obaro railway stations.

DS Sukkur Tariq Latif confirmed the track had been restored for train service, adding that 17 coaches and the engine of the train had been cleared from the route.

"The up and down track has been restored; have received orders to resume train service," he said, adding that the track had been closed since 3:40am Monday morning.

Latif said trains which had been forced to stop since Sunday, due to the crash, had been ordered to resume their journey. He said trains travelling on the affected tracks have been asked to keep their speed slow for the time being.





